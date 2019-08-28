One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

Gary Mullen & The Works, a renowned Queen tribute band, bring Freddie Mercury and his band to life with iconic Queen hits, like "We Are The Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," on the free stage at the State Fair. One Night of Queen is–ironically–August 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.