One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Gary Mullen & The Works, a renowned Queen tribute band, bring Freddie Mercury and his band to life with iconic Queen hits, like "We Are The Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," on the free stage at the State Fair. One Night of Queen is–ironically–August 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Info

Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108 View Map
State Fair Event
