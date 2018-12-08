One Heartland Holiday Gala

Dakota Jazz Club 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The holiday season is about giving back. Join One Heartland, a local nonprofit that provides summer camps and programs for LGBTQ+ youth, for an evening at the Dakota Jazz Club. Each evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions, and music from special guest Sean Tillman. VIP tickets are $150, and general admission is $35.

Info
Live Music, Special Events
612-824-6464
