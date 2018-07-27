Old School BC Tour of Surly
Visit Surly's Brooklyn Center mothership for a tour of this Twin Cities brewery favorite. See where it all began and sample BC-exclusive brews for the low, low price of free. To compensate, Surly asks that you bring an non-perishable food item to donate to local charity Food Group. Ages 12 and up, but 21-plusers must have ID to drink.
