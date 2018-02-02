Off the Field Players' Wives Fashion Show

Guaranteed to be one of the most stylish events of Super Bowl week. An annual tradition, NFL players' wives and significant others will walk the runway in fashions from Galleria. Grant Whittaker will produce the show and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine style editor Allison Kaplan joins him as co-host. Tickets are $150 to $350 and benefit the Women's Foundation of Minnesota, which works for equal opportunity and pathways to economic security for girls, women, and families.