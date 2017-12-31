NYE at Afton Alps
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033
Hit the slopes (and watch some fireworks) one last time before the clock strikes midnight on 2017. Afton Alps is keeping their lifts open until midnight to help ring in the New Year. Hit the slopes, warm up by the bonfire, then watch the 10 p.m. fireworks as you bid 2017 farewell. Lift tickets $55 - $60. Rentals $29.
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033
