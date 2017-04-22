The NYDJ National Fit Tour hits Mall of America (Macy's court) on Saturday, giving women a chance to star in the denim brand’s fall campaign. NYDJ will fit women in jeans on the spot and get them photo-ready with hair and makeup courtesy of Intelligent Nutrients and styling by Inge Fonteyne. Photographer Dewey Nicks will then take photos that could be chosen for the brand’s fall 2017 ad campaign. Our own style editor Allison Kaplan will be there to host the event, offering styling and photo shoot tips as well as moral support. And for every pair of jeans tried on, NYDJ will donate an item of clothing to women in need through a partnership with Clothes 4 Souls.