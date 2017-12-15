Imagine the palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy...but transported to posh holiday party in 1960s New York. The Cowles Center and James Sewell Ballet are once again presenting Myron Johnson's holiday classic Nutcracker (not so) Suite. Join Barbie and Ken on the Upper East Side for all sorts of holiday flair. For a little more spice, special Naughty Nutcracker performances are available on the 22nd, 28th, and 30th. Tickets $30 - $50.