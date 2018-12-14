Nutcracker in Wonderland
St. Paul Academy and Summit School 1712 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Ballet Co.Laboratory, the Twin Cities' newest ballet company, combines The Nutcracker Ballet and Alice In Wonderland into one magical dance extravaganza. The show brings a college-age Clara to modern times, where real-life adulthood warps into an all-too-familiar Christmas childhood fantasy. Tickets begin at $22.
