Nutcracker in Wonderland

to Google Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00

St. Paul Academy and Summit School 1712 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

Ballet Co.Laboratory, the Twin Cities' newest ballet company, combines The Nutcracker Ballet and Alice In Wonderland into one magical dance extravaganza. The show brings a college-age Clara to modern times, where real-life adulthood warps into an all-too-familiar Christmas childhood fantasy. Tickets begin at $22.

Info
St. Paul Academy and Summit School 1712 Randolph Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Dance, Theater
to Google Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Nutcracker in Wonderland - 2018-12-14 00:00:00