Nutcracker Ballet

Enjoy the Continental Ballet Company's full-scale performance of the Nutcracker with a slight variation from the original. In the local company's version, the battle scene is replaced with a friendly rat encounter. Director Riet Velthuisen says he decided to cut out the major fight scene because “there is enough violence in the world today." The Continental Ballet Company's Nutcracker is perfect for both adults and children to get into the holiday spirit. Tickets are $25 for adults, $19 for senior citizens and students, and $13 for children under 13 years old. Call the box office for more information.