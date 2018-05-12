Northern Vogue Fashion Show

Niche and W Minneapolis - The Foshay present the first annual Northern Vogue, a high-impact runway show celebrating Minnesota fashion. Minnesotan designers like Kristi Vosbeck, Abby Schumacher, Way the Label, Tessa Louise, Joeleen Torvick will hit the runway with their full Spring/Summer 2018 collections. Complete looks can even be shopped straight off the runway immediately following the show, and 10 percent of the sales (and the event's net proceeds) will go towards Dress for Success Twin Cities. Guests can also meet the designers before hanging out all night for the afterparty in The Living Room.

6 p.m.: VIP Social Hour

7 p.m.: Runway Show

8 p.m. Afterparty

Tickets range from $0-150. Tickets required for entry.