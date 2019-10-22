Northern Style: A Conversation with GQ Magazine's Jim Moore
Walker Cinema 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Following the release of his memoir, Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ, longtime creative director of GQ Magazine Jim Moore stops at the Walker on his book tour. The Minnesota native shares stories behind some of his most iconic images.
Tickets are free. Reservations are required.
Book Reading/Signing, Fashion, Lecture/Discussion, Literature