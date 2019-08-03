Northern Natural Gardens Garden Party

Northern Natural Gardens 1521 Sheldon St. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55108

Before pulling weeds and rooting out our native blooms, take a stroll through the natural gardens at Northern Natural Gardens in St. Paul. Learn why milkweed is important, what invasive plant species are, and how to care for the environment with your gardens. Greener thumbs, here we come!

Northern Natural Gardens 1521 Sheldon St. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55108
Party, Special Events
