Northern Clay Center July Featured Artists Exhibition

The spotlight shines on Kevin Caufield, Johanna Severson, and Andy Shaw during July at Northern Clay Center. Bring your culinary-inclined friends to learn more about the maker-to-table movement: Caufield, Severson, and Shaw, respectively, have created work for local chefs and James Beard projects, home cookware, and artfully-made porcelain and serving platters. The artists' work will be available to purchase once the (free!) exhibition kicks off on July 3.