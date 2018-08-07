Northern Clay Center August Featured Artists Exhibition
Northern Clay Center 2424 Franklin Ave. E. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Northern Clay Center's last featured artist exhibition of the summer focuses on the work of local artists Linda Christianson, Guillermo Cuellar, and S.C. Rolf. In distinct ways, each artist instills their personalities and histories into their work, whether it's a wood-fired pot or a uniquely glazed ceramic. Visit the exhibition for free from August 7-September 2; work can be purchased starting August 7.
Info
Northern Clay Center 2424 Franklin Ave. E. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406 View Map
Art, Museums And Galleries, Sales