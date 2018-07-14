Northern Clay Center Annual Studio Artist Sale

For the 11th year running, the studio artists at Northern Clay Center are opening up their workspace for the public to browse and purchase art. More than 50 in-studio artists will display sculptures, tableware, serving pieces, and much more. Get some summer shopping in, or just appreciate the craftsmanship; make sure to stick around for the McKnight Summer Open House from 1-4 p.m. for picnic food, hands-on pottery play, games, contests, and more.