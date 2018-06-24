North Star Croquet Association's Gatsby Party

Summit Overlook Park 318 Summit Ave. N , Minneapolis, Minnesota

If you're a stickler for old English sporting tradition, have we got a treat for you. NSCA's annual croquet tournament is the epitome of debutante sportiness. Croquet teams from the University Club, Women's Club of Minneapolis, and more go head-to-head for the coveted Cheesebrough Cup, a croquet award dating back to the 1800s. Dapper Dans and divas, this is your moment. A $17 ticket gets you a spectator chair and picnic lunch. Call to RSVP by June 24.

Summit Overlook Park 318 Summit Ave. N , Minneapolis, Minnesota
