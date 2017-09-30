North Loop Fall Fashion Crawl

One of Minneapolis's chicest neighborhoods, the North Loop, is hosting their 5th annual Fashion Crawl. Among the stores participating are Bonobos, C'est Chic Boutique, D.NOLO, Lole Twin Cities, Queen Anna, MARTINPATRICK3, Russell+Hazel, Shoesters, Statement Boutique, and Wilson & Willy's. Collect your shopping passport at your first shop stop to enter to win prizes and discounts.

Schedule:

11:00am-2:00pm: On-site food trucks

12:00-1:00pm: Street style video series, share about your street style and why you love to shop the North Loop for an additional raffle entry.

Don your new-found style at the afterparty, which begins at 7 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced at 7:30. There will even be a North Loop specialty cocktail available for purchase. Attendance is free but space is limited. Reserve your spot here.