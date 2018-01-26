North Local Market
City Center 33 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Looking to support local businesses during the Super Bowl frenzy? Check out North Local Market, which takes over the first two floors of City Center during Super Bowl LIVE. Local brands from Sven Clogs to Eyebobs will be on display as Minnesota entrepreneurs try to capitalize on the anticipated visitor boom surrounding Super Bowl weekend.
Info
Shopping Event, Super Bowl Event