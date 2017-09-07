Nordstrom Rack Grand Opening

Nordstrom Rack 80 S. 8th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

The new Downtown 39,000-square-feet Nordstrom Rack is officially open to the public on September 7th! Starting bright and early is a day of grand opening-worthy events such as live music, coffee, and breakfast treats. Throughout the day there will also be a chance to win one of 30 $100 gift cards and one lucky customer will win a $1,000 shopping spree and early access to shop the store.

Nordstrom Rack 80 S. 8th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
