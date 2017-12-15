Nordic Julemarket

Utepils Brewing Company 225 Thomas Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota

This isn't just a holiday market - it's an entire weekend celebration of Nordic culture. Shop locally-made items from some 30 vendors, sample from food trucks (we miss you, summer), and listen to live Nordic music as you watch traditional folk dancing. Oh, and there will be beer. Naturally.

Info
Utepils Brewing Company 225 Thomas Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota
Fashion, Festival, Market, Shopping Event
