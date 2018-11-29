Northern Vogue
W Minneapolis - The Foshay 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Northern Vogue is a fabulous, high-fashion reminder that Minnesota style is not to be underestimated. With styles from eight Minnesota designers, plus looks from student up-and-comers, this winter show is showing off the best of the Midwest. Stay for an afterparty hosted by DJ Mad Mardigan and a social hour. Tickets begin at $25.
Info
W Minneapolis - The Foshay 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Fashion