Noises Off
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Noises Off, the classic farce by British playwright Michael Frayn, tells the rip-roaring tale of an acting troupe struggling to get it together for their opening night performance. But things deteriorate quickly: axe-wielding co-stars, drunken castmates and sardines on the stage begin to plague this disastrous (and hilarious) performance. Tickets begin at $29.
Info
Theater