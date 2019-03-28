Mixing time, culture, and style, Newpoli creates a familiar yet distinct sound. The world music ensemble combines Italian, Turkish, and Greek music styles with Mediterranean and Spanish colors to create powerfully original performances. Newpoli's most recent album, Mediterraneo, looks at how the Mediterranean Sea has historically played a role as a cultural bridge. Change up your Thursday routine and witness the musical product of cultural exchange. Mila Vocal Ensemble is the opening act. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $18 if purchased in advance.