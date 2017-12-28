New Year's Noire

The Lab Theater 700 N 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The Twin Cities burlesque scene is back at it again and ready to dance in the New Year with flair. Kick off 2018 with a cocktail of burlesque artistry, extravagant costumes, and all of the glitter and glamour you might be expecting. New Year's Noire, co-produced by Elektra Cute and Nadine DuBois, is headed to the Lab Theater in Minneapolis. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20 - $60.

The Lab Theater 700 N 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Dance, Live Music, Theater
