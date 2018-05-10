Rhiana Yazzie — 2018 Bush Fellow and 2017/18 Sally Ordway Award-winner for Vision —directs New Native Theatre's latest, a multi-media exploration of the female Native voice. By using music, dance, humor, and traditional narratives, Native Woman The Musical promises a distinct storytelling experience, complete with projected video and pre-recorded audio. Advance tickets are available online, with a pay-what-you-can option at the box office.