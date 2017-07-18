National Puppetry Festival
Concordia University, St. Paul 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
The Puppeteers of America are packing up their mute pals and heading to St. Paul for the National Puppetry Festival, an event that brings together more than 400 puppeteers around the country every year. The six-day festival includes all-day workshops for those who register, along with ticketed performances and a free "puppet celebration" on July 22 for members of the community. Tickets $340 - $420.
Art, Theater, Workshop