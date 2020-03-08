National Geographic Live: Life on the Vertical
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Mark Synnott is a big-wall climber and National Geographic adventure writer who has made multiple big-wall first ascents. Synnott's climbing has taken him all over the world, including China, Greenland, Venezuela, and Pakistan—to name just a few countries. He assists scientists in making findings in inaccessible places and now comes to Fitzgerald Theater to speak.
Tickets start at $25.