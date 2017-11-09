Natalie Frigo Jewelry Trunk Show
Key North Boutique 515 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Now's your chance to shop unique jewelry created with ethically mined stones and recycled metals. Jewelry designer Natalie Frigo will be hosting her trunk show at Key North all weekend starting Thursday, Nov 9th. This is a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping, and don't forget to enter in the door prize drawing for the chance to win a pearl with brass claw necklace.
Info
Key North Boutique 515 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413 View Map
Sales, Shopping Event