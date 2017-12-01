Narnia
Howard Conn Fine Arts Center 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
It's not every day you discover an entirely new world inside of an old wardrobe, yet that's how Lucy, Edmund, Simon, and Susan find the enchanting world of Narnia. Bring your imaginations (and your kids) as the Youth Performance Company tackles the stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Tickets $7 - $15.
Info
Theater