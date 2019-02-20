Myskväll / Cozy Night at the Castle

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Sweden's winters are worse than Minnesotan ones, and they have special ways that they deal with the cold: by making it mysigt (cozy). Practice yoga and meditating, learning about mysig, eating at FIKA Cafe and participating in story and craft time. $5 for ASI members, $10 for non-members, and free for kids. 

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
612-871-4907
