The iconic musical My Fair Lady directed by Bartlett Sher tells a story of a challenge turning into a love story. Eliza Doolittle sells flowers, but her thick Cockney accent prevents her from pursuing the opportunities she craves. And phonetics professor Henry Higgins is confident in his ability to teach her to speak in an upper class accent. Classic songs like "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" will capture your attention and heart.

Tickets start at $40.