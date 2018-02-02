MVP, the Jackie Robinson Story tells the inspirational story of Jackie Robinson’s character and spirit in the face of racism during his rookie season as the first African-American in Major League Baseball. Recommended for third grade and up, MVP presents an entertaining and engaging opportunity for families to reflect on racism, civil rights in sports, and parallels with today’s society. Plus, it gives audiences the chance to go back in time and cheer on a bonafide American hero. Tickets are $7-$15.