MUSICOLOGY
Paisley Park Studios 7801 Audubon Road, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55317
Prince meets School of Rock meets the Minnesota summer. To highlight "Real Music by Real Musicians," Paisley Park is hosting a Battle of the Bands-style event called MUSICOLOGY from August 31-September 3. Nine live music acts will bring Prince's beloved musical home back to life, all the while competing for studio recording time at Paisley Park, among other prizes. Single-day passes start at $100.
Info
Paisley Park Studios 7801 Audubon Road, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55317 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Special Events