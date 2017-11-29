Muddy Paws Cheesecake 25th Annual Sampling

Muddy Paws Cheesecake 7600 W. 27th St., Ste. B2, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55426

Celebrate 25 years of sampling your way through 222 incredible flavors of Chicago-style cheesecake with the team who isn't afraid of a little (read: a lot) good ol' fashioned butter and sugar. Admission to the annual sampling is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the children in STEP, or an unopened bag of pet food that will be donated to People & Pets Together Pet Food Shelf. Remind us to thank Muddy Paws for allowing us to enjoy every decadent bite, guilt-free (well, almost). 

Muddy Paws Cheesecake 7600 W. 27th St., Ste. B2, Saint Louis Park, Minnesota 55426 View Map
