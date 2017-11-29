Muddy Paws Cheesecake 25th Annual Sampling
Celebrate 25 years of sampling your way through 222 incredible flavors of Chicago-style cheesecake with the team who isn't afraid of a little (read: a lot) good ol' fashioned butter and sugar. Admission to the annual sampling is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the children in STEP, or an unopened bag of pet food that will be donated to People & Pets Together Pet Food Shelf. Remind us to thank Muddy Paws for allowing us to enjoy every decadent bite, guilt-free (well, almost).
