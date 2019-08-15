The second annual MSP Iranian Film Festival features award-winning and acclaimed Iranian films. MSP Film Society celebrates the varied perspectives on modern Iran with seven films, including African Violet, Fireflies, and The Girls. On Sunday, August 19, a reception celebrates the end of the film festival and the beginning of Twin Cities Iranian Culture Week. Encore performances of three films are scheduled throughout Iranian Culture Week.

Individual tickets for the MSP Iranian Film Festival start at $10, or $7 for members and students. All access passes are $50, or $35 for members.