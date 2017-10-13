MSP Airport Sidewalk Sale

MSP International Airport Terminal 1 4300 Glumack Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55111

Before your flight takes off make sure to stop at the MSP Airport Sidewalk Sale. Boarding passes are necessary since the sale takes place within the security gates, but once you're in, enjoy 50 percent off of Flirt Boutique items. Also enjoy deals from Frivolous, North Loop, Adventure North, and Minnesota State of Nice.

