Mr. Steven's Snuggery

to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00

Buy Tickets

Mr. Steven's Snuggery 2027 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411

The space that formerly housed Donny Dirk’s Zombie Den has a new, just-as-strange tenant: Mr. Steven's Snuggery. All we know so far is that Mr. Steven's hosts two, two-hour cocktail parties a night, every Friday and Saturday (starting April 20th). The Snuggery also promises "unusual bar games, phone intercourse, drug pushers, Sci-Fi video mashups, sarcasm, satire and dark comedy, endless drinks, and chef-prepared hors d'oeuvres."

Info
Mr. Steven's Snuggery 2027 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411 View Map
Food & Drink, Party
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 20:30:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-20 20:30:00 to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 20:30:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-21 20:30:00 to Google Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Steven's Snuggery - 2018-04-27 18:00:00