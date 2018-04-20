The space that formerly housed Donny Dirk’s Zombie Den has a new, just-as-strange tenant: Mr. Steven's Snuggery. All we know so far is that Mr. Steven's hosts two, two-hour cocktail parties a night, every Friday and Saturday (starting April 20th). The Snuggery also promises "unusual bar games, phone intercourse, drug pushers, Sci-Fi video mashups, sarcasm, satire and dark comedy, endless drinks, and chef-prepared hors d'oeuvres."