Mr. Popper's Penguins

Buy Tickets

Children's Theatre Company 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Mr. Popper already struggles to support his family with his painting career; when 12 penguins arrive in the house, you'd think it would get even harder. Instead, Mr. Popper and his strange supporting cast form a traveling performance act that thrills birds and humans alike. Pins and Needles Productions' musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater's inspirational classic hits the Children's Theatre Company from January 15-February 24. 

Info
Live Music, Theater
