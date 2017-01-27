Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center"

to Google Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

What happens when the dancers have to kill their choreography? Like actually kill it and tear it to pieces—then what's left to perform? Originally a five-hour dance for the Weisman, this performance has been condensed into a 90-minute production in which the audience is seated on the stage. Tickets $25. Click here for schedule of showtimes. 

Info

Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map

Dance

Visit Event Website

Buy Tickets

to Google Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center" - 2017-03-17 00:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™