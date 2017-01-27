Morgan Thorson presents "Still Life for The Cowles Center"
Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
What happens when the dancers have to kill their choreography? Like actually kill it and tear it to pieces—then what's left to perform? Originally a five-hour dance for the Weisman, this performance has been condensed into a 90-minute production in which the audience is seated on the stage. Tickets $25. Click here for schedule of showtimes.
