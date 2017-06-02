Morel Feast
The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Morel season is upon us. Firehouse PAC is throwing a fundraising celebration. Spoil your tastebuds with some of the finest prepared woodland delicacies in the state, and wash them down with two or three Indeed beers-the brewery is co-sponsoring the event.
The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
