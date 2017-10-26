Monique Lhuillier trunk show

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Monique Lhuillier's Fall 2017 collection wraps brides in glamour and drapes them in elegance (maybe a little lace, too), and just this weekend, you could go home with one of the Los Angeles-based designer's luxurious gowns at a discount. Book an appointment and let the ladies of l'atelier help you defy convention (and your budget!)

Info
l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event
612-367-8120
