MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival

to Google Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00

Concordia St. Paul 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104

Let's be honest here, winter-induced cabin fever is starting to set in and going to the movies just isn't cutting it anymore, but that's where the largest annual juggler/unicyclist gathering in the Midwest comes in. Learn new skills, get new gear, or see the variety show Saturday night at Central High School in St. Paul. Tickets $10 for the festival, and $10 - $12 for the variety show. 

Info

Concordia St. Paul 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map

Festival, Special Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival - 2017-02-10 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™