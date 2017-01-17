MONDO XXVIII Juggling and Unicycle Festival
Concordia St. Paul 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
Let's be honest here, winter-induced cabin fever is starting to set in and going to the movies just isn't cutting it anymore, but that's where the largest annual juggler/unicyclist gathering in the Midwest comes in. Learn new skills, get new gear, or see the variety show Saturday night at Central High School in St. Paul. Tickets $10 for the festival, and $10 - $12 for the variety show.
Info
Concordia St. Paul 1282 Concordia Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104 View Map