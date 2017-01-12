Monique Lhuillier Trunk Show

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

The ladies of l'atelier will be hosting the Bliss by Monique Lhuillier Spring 2017 collection with a trunk show the weekend of January 12-14.  Please call 612.367.8120 or schedule your appointment online to view these beautiful opening price point gowns.  Plus additional incentives from Monique Lhuillier for purchase, and a trunk show discount!

Info

l'atelier couture 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 404, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

