MN Voices United Benefit Concert

MN Voices United is uniting all of the Minnesota voices in the name of humanitarian relief. The organization, founded by Grammy award winning artist Tommy Barbarella, is bringing together local artists like Kat Perkins, Keri Noble, and Tina and the B Side Movement for a night of music, production, and benefit for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas, and Florida. Tickets $22.50 - $42.50