MN Made Market

This free, that's right, free open house event will highlight the finest Minnesota makers and creators, taking place in the downtown JB Hudson store. JB Hudson is partnering with the Minneapolis Aquatennial and The Growler Magazine to bring you a marketplace filled with hand-crafted goods, art, food and beer.

The market will feature free sampling of Lakes & Legends Brewing Company Rhu-berry Farmhouse Ale, and will also be serving samples from Indeed Brewing Company and Modist Brewing Company.

To name a few of the Minnesota companies that will be featured, are Minny & Paul, Peter Paul Pottery, and O'Cheeze Food Truck, just to name a few.

End the night with a Growler-hosted "Silent Disco" and something tasty from from MN Nice Cream truck. Tickets to the event are free, but must be reserved, and the event is 21+