If you missed the first MN Christmas Market in Minneapolis, don't fret! Check your list twice and head to the MN Christmas Market's second Minneapolis pop-up for local goods, and food and drink from St. Paul-based Union Wok and Bootstrap Coffee. This holiday pop-up up has more than just presents for the kids: a portion of each vendor's sales goes to local children's charity, The Reel Hope Project.

Admission is $1 at the door.