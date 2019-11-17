MN Christmas Market
Nicollet Island Pavilion 40 Power St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
If you missed the first MN Christmas Market in Minneapolis, don't fret! Check your list twice and head to the MN Christmas Market's second Minneapolis pop-up for local goods, and food and drink from St. Paul-based Union Wok and Bootstrap Coffee. This holiday pop-up up has more than just presents for the kids: a portion of each vendor's sales goes to local children's charity, The Reel Hope Project.
Admission is $1 at the door.
