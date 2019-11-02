What can you get for a dollar this holiday season? The MN Christmas Market! This holiday pop-up up has more than just presents for the kids: a portion of each vendor's sales goes to local children's charity, The Reel Hope Project. Founded in 2016, the MN Christmas Market showcases local goods. Plus, munch and sip local with Union Wok and Bootstrap Coffee. Check off your wish list at one of the two Minneapolis dates. The second MN Christmas Market in Minneapolis is November 17 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion.

Admission is $1 at the door.