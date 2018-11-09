Your typical Christmas play gets a delightfully awkward reboot in Yellow Tree's second go-round of Miracle on Christmas Lake. Christmas Lake's community theatre finds itself in jeopardy when the cast loses the rights to their holiday performance of It's a Wonderful Life. An unlikely theatrical foursome teams up for one last all-night rehearsal of their new show, and Midwestern chaos ensues. Tickets begin at $23, with discounts for students, seniors and groups.