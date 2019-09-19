MINNSTAFASHION

W Minneapolis - The Foshay 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

W Minneapolis – The Foshay and The Scout Guide Minneapolis host the official kick-off to Fashion Week Minnesota, MINNSTAFASHION, with local designers and pop-up shops. Dress to the nines for the best-dressed man and best-dressed woman awards, and shine your iPhone cameras for the best-captured social media story competition.

Admission is free with an RSVP. VIP tickets are $75.

W Minneapolis - The Foshay 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Fashion, Shopping Event
