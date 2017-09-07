#MINNSTAFASHION: Official Fashion Week Minnesota Kickoff
The Living Room 9th & Marquette, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The Scout Guide Minneapolis and W Minneapolis will present #MINNSTAFASHION at the Living Room at W Minneapolis, featuring five emerging designers with models on rotating platforms, for a 360-degree view of the look. Pop-up shopping from a curated selection of jewelry and accessories brands will also make an appearance at the event. Admission is free but make sure to register.
Info
Fashion, Special Events